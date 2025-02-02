Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 63, Cincinnati 50

Recapping West Virginia's victory in Cincinnati.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 63, Cincinnati 50.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 63, Cincinnati 50.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia snaps its three-game losing streak with a Sunday afternoon win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, 63-50. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

