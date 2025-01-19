Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 64, Iowa State 57

Breaking down West Virginia's loss to No. 2 Iowa State.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia pulls off the stunning upset of No. 2 Iowa State, making for the perfect way to end Jerry West Day. Javon Small was great again and Darian DeVries continues to build his case for being the Coach of the Year. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

Published
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

