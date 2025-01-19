Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 64, Iowa State 57
Breaking down West Virginia's loss to No. 2 Iowa State.
In this story:
West Virginia pulls off the stunning upset of No. 2 Iowa State, making for the perfect way to end Jerry West Day. Javon Small was great again and Darian DeVries continues to build his case for being the Coach of the Year. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
