Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, UCF 65
Breaking down West Virginia's win over UCF.
In this story:
West Virginia jumped out to a massive lead in the first half, but saw it quickly vanish in the second half against UCF. The Mountaineers were able to hold on to get the Senior Day victory, behind another masterful outing from Javon Small. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
