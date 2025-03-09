Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, UCF 65

Breaking down West Virginia's win over UCF.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, UCF 65.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, UCF 65.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia jumped out to a massive lead in the first half, but saw it quickly vanish in the second half against UCF. The Mountaineers were able to hold on to get the Senior Day victory, behind another masterful outing from Javon Small. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Holds Off UCF Second Half Surge to Grab the Win on Senior Day

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Win Over UCF

No. 16 West Virginia's Second Half Comeback Falls Short Against No. 8 TCU

Ex-WVU Assistant/Defensive Coordinator is Headed to the NFL

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball