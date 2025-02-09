Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, Utah 61

Breaking down West Virginia's win over Utah.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, Utah 61.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, Utah 61.mp4 /
West Virginia collected their first win over the Utah Utes in program history on Saturday evening as they welcomed back former interim head coach Josh Eilert back to the WVU Coliseum. A huge night from Amani Hansberry and Joseph Yesufu off the bench helped fuel the Mountaineers to victory, bringing their Big 12 record back to .500.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

