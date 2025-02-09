Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 72, Utah 61
Breaking down West Virginia's win over Utah.
In this story:
West Virginia collected their first win over the Utah Utes in program history on Saturday evening as they welcomed back former interim head coach Josh Eilert back to the WVU Coliseum. A huge night from Amani Hansberry and Joseph Yesufu off the bench helped fuel the Mountaineers to victory, bringing their Big 12 record back to .500.
