Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, TCU 55

Breaking down West Virginia's win over TCU.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, TCU 55.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, TCU 55.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia secured a big home win on Tuesday night, taking down the TCU Horned Frogs, 73-55. Javon Small was electric, but he had some help from Joseph Yesufu and Sencire Harris, who combined for 27 points. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Delivers Payback and Buries TCU

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Comfortable Win Over TCU

Rich Rod Doesn't Appear Concerned About Jahiem White's Future at West Virginia

Quick Hits: A Chaplain's Prayer, Eager QBs, RB Coach Search + Evolution of Tight Ends

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball