Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 73, TCU 55
Breaking down West Virginia's win over TCU.
In this story:
West Virginia secured a big home win on Tuesday night, taking down the TCU Horned Frogs, 73-55. Javon Small was electric, but he had some help from Joseph Yesufu and Sencire Harris, who combined for 27 points. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the action.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Delivers Payback and Buries TCU
Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Comfortable Win Over TCU
Rich Rod Doesn't Appear Concerned About Jahiem White's Future at West Virginia
Quick Hits: A Chaplain's Prayer, Eager QBs, RB Coach Search + Evolution of Tight Ends
Published