Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 78, Colorado 70
Breaking down West Virginia's win over Colorado.
West Virginia fought tooth and nail to hold on and secure its third win in four tries in Big 12 play, defeating Colorado 78-70. Schuyler Callihan recaps the Mountaineers' win in Boulder.
