Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 86, Gonzaga 78

Recapping West Virginia's win over the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 86, Gonzaga 78.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 86, Gonzaga 78.mp4 /
West Virginia shocks the world by taking down the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Schuyler Callihan breaks down the action and reveals his thoughts on the win.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

