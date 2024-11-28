Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 86, Gonzaga 78
Recapping West Virginia's win over the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.
In this story:
West Virginia shocks the world by taking down the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Schuyler Callihan breaks down the action and reveals his thoughts on the win.
