Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU Bounced by Colorado in Big 12 Tournament

Breaking down West Virginia's loss to Colorado.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU Bounced by Colorado in Big 12 Tournament.mp4
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU Bounced by Colorado in Big 12 Tournament.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia surprisingly loses in the 2nd round of the Big 12 Conference tournament to the 16th seed Colorado. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the game and discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers in the second half.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Stunned in the Second Round of the Big 12 Championship

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Loss to Colorado: Talk About March Madness...

Henderson? Marchiol? Brown? A Wild Card? WVU Has a 'Legit' QB Battle on its Hands

Rich Rod's Hilarious TikTok Rant Lands on SportsCenter

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball