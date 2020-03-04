Mountaineers Hold on in Ames 77-71

Ames, IA – Miles "Deuce" McBride and Derek Culver both scored 17 points to lead the West Virginia Mountaineers (20-10, 8-9) over the Iowa State Cyclones (12-18, 5-12) 77-71 Tuesday night.

West Virginia was arguably off to one of its best starts of the season following back-to-back layups and starting 50% from the field, but Iowa State was keeping pace, going 4-8 from the field as the Mountaineers held a 13-12 lead heading into the first media timeout.

Iowa State was holding on to a 19-17 lead until Gabe Osabuohien poked the ball away and Miles “Deuce” McBride corralled it and raced down the floor to tie the game. Then on the ensuing possession, Deuce grabbed the lead back for the Mountaineers with a turnaround jumper along the baseline and Taz Sherman capped off a 14-2 run as the Mountaineers held a 31-21 lead.

Derek Culver was a force down on the post in the first half going for 14 points, while Taz Sherman pitched eight and West Virginia led at halftime 44-31 on 55.6% shooting from the field including 4-9 from three-point range.

West Virginia came out stagnant to start the second half and went on a 5:46 scoring drought as the Cyclones chipped away at the Mountaineer lead before Taz Sherman hit a pair of free throws to end the drought to push the Mountaineer advantage back up to four.

Prentiss Nixon hit his three consecutive threes to give Iowa State the lead 51-38 near the midway point of the second half, capping off a 20-4 run.

The Mountaineers continued to battle with Oscar Tshiebwe underneath going for nine second-half points and Deuce remained steady hitting a deep three to retain the lead 57-56 with 8:25 remaining in the game.

Iowa tied the game at 60 but West Virginia responded after Oscar Tshiebwe was blocked from behind and it landed in Derek Culver's hands, then on the following possession, Jermaine Haley drove the lane for an easy bucket and the Mountaineers took back the four-point lead.

West Virginia built a 10-point lead with just 2:47 left in the game but Iowa State continued to stay aggressive, driving the lane and kicking out as Nixon hit his fourth tree of the half and Tre Jackson to cut the deficit to three with 47 seconds remaining.

Rasir Bolton had an opportunity at the foul line to cut the Mountaineer lead to one with 23 ticks left but 1-2 at the line. Nonetheless, Deuce McBride closed the game out, going 4-4 from the charity stripe and as a team, the Mountaineers went 18-21 from the free throw line to hold on for the 77-71 win.

The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum to take on the No.4 Baylor Bears in the season finale.