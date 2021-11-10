Mountaineers Poor Rebounding Overshadows Season-Opening Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers notched a 60-53 season-opening win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers struggled offensively, shooting just 1-8 from the field, before guard Taz Sherman received the ball on the post, drew the defender in the air, got the foul and the bucket, ending a 9-0 Oakland run.

The Golden Grizzlies zone defense stifled the Mountaineers offense while cleaning up the glass on both ends of the floor, pushing their lead to five after three offensive rebounds on one possession led to a lay-in, with a little under nine minutes left in the half, forcing West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins to take a timeout.

West Virginia's defense pressured the Oakland backcourt, particularly point guard Jalen Moore, who led the NCAA in assists last season, averaging 8.4 per game. He finished the game with a program record of 13 turnovers and held to just four points on the night after averaging 17.9 points per game a season ago.

"(Guard) Malik (Curry) and (Kedrian Johnson) Kedy were putting great ball pressure on the ball. We were just playing off the energy," said Sherman.

Nonetheless, the lack of rebounding overshadowed the defensive performance.

"If you count, which we do, rebounding a part of defense, we sucked," said Huggins. "I think we're getting better io staying in front of our guy. We don't rebound the ball; we just stand around and watch. That's got to get fixed in a hurry."

On the night, West Virginia was outrebounded 48-33 and it will be a point of emphasis this week in practice. "We're going to rebound till we got some black and blue butts," said Huggins. "We're going to block out and block out and block out and block out."

The Mountaineers finished the final nine minutes outscoring the Golden Grizzlies 14-5, taking a 28-23 advantage at the break. Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien gave the Mountaineers a much-needed spark, scrapping for the ball and stepping in and taking chargers, which he finished with five on the night and the only Mountaineers fighting for rebounds finishing with five on the night.

"He brings great energy and a great understanding of how to play," said Huggins. "He brings so much enthusiasm and so much want to."

If Gabe's in the back, I wouldn't compare it to like having a Sags (former WVU forward and all-time leading shot blocker Sagaba Konate) when you have somebody back there that can block shots, but you have somebody that can take charges. We speed them up so fast they are running straight into Gabe," added Sherman.

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with his team during a timeout during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia got rolling to begin the second half with a 7-0 run, extending the lead to nine before an 8-0 run right before the midway point to push the Mountaineers' advantage to 17. However, Sherman began suffering from cramps and continued slowing the offense with a unique zone defense.

"That's a different zone. (Oakland head coach) Greg (Kampe) does a great job with it," said Huggins. "I think everybody has a hard time adjusting to it. They cover a lot of ground. But if we had somebody who could score close, then they probably wouldn't have been able to stay in it as long as they stayed in it. We just don't score the ball close. How many times did you see a guy catch the ball from a foot and airball it? And It's not just one guy, it's a whole host of guys."

West Virginia hung on for the seven-point win despite only scoring 10 points in the final 11 minutes of the game. It mirrored the exhibition game versus Akron, where Huggins sat Sherman for the final 15 minutes of the game after scoring 29 points in 22 minutes.

Huggins cites the lack of scoring on the floor without Sherman, is the lack of a post presence.

"I was kind of excited about the fact that I thought we would have a bunch of guys we could surround a line with," said Huggins. "Being Taz, being (senior guard) Sean (McNeil), being JB (sophomore forward Jalen Bridges). For that matter, being a big player, (redshirt freshman forward) Isaiah (Cottrell) can step out there and shoot it. We can spread the defense then, and (fifth year guard) Malik (Curry) and Kedy (senior guard Kedrian Johnson) can attack the rim. If they over help, pitch it, and if they don't over help, try to finish at the rim. But we haven't made shots. Taz made some big ones for us. Sean made a couple, but neither one of them are shooting the ball the way they shot the ball early. JB's not shooting the ball the way he shot the ball early. If and when we get all three of those guys clicking at the same time, we're going to be really hard to guard. But at this point, they're not doing that. We can't throw it close. We, generally speaking, have had somebody we can throw it close to. I mean, even if a lot of times that was Da'Sean (Butler), but we were able to throw it close. With Sags (Sagaba Konate), on and on, were the guys that we had. We can throw it close, but we can't make a shot. How many times have you seen a guy shoot an airball from a foot? I've seen it in bitty-ball, I've seen it happen a lot, but not at this level."

The Mountaineers are back in action Friday night, welcoming in rival Pitt for the Backyard Brawl at 8:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly