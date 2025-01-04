Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers Postgame Show: WVU 69, Oklahoma State 50

Recapping West Virginia's win over Oklahoma State.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia cruises (sort of) to victory over Oklahoma State to improve to 11-2 (2-0) on the season. Schuyler Callihan recaps the action from Morgantown.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

