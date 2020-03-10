Mountaineers Riding Momentum into Postseason

KANSAS CITY - The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-10, 9-9) meet the Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament Thursday night at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST.

West Virginia went through a slump in the latter part of the season, losing six out of seven and it all started in the first meeting between the Sooners and the Mountaineers in Norman, OK.

West Virginia was 18-4 and ranked No. 13 in the country. All four losses had come on the road and they had gone 1-3 in conference road games. The Sooners only home loss came against No. 6 Kansas, which is not a bad blemish on the record. Despite that, the Mountaineers were expected to win as they should have.

The 69-59 final score wasn’t an indication of how dominant the Sooners were offensively and how inept the Mountaineers were on both ends of the floor.

Oklahoma started a 17-3 run at the midway point of the first half that seemingly demoralized West Virginia and carried over into the second half as Oklahoma established a double-digit lead within the first four minutes of play and led by as many as 17 to cruise to the 10-point victory.

In the second meeting, the Mountaineers were coming off back-to-back road losses, two more games they were expected to win, while the Sooners were riding high following a home win over No. 22 Texas Tech.

At that point, West Virginia’s only home loss was to No. 3 Kansas, a game that they should have won, considering they led for most of the game. But much like the first meeting, the Jayhawks overwhelmed the Mountaineers in the second half.

Nonetheless, coming into the game the Mountaineers were hitting 49.3% of their shots from the field at home while shooting 38.9% on the road. The consensus was that West Virginia would again bounce back home while faltering away from Morgantown.

The Mountaineers closed out a seven-game stretch with their second loss to Oklahoma, the team that started the downward trajectory. Not that the first loss had any factor in the other six losses, but ended a brutal backend of the schedule that had completely deflated a team that was once vying for a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

It was becoming evident that the grind of the season was starting to takes it toll on the Mountaineers and it came to a head with about seven minutes to go in the Oklahoma game in Morgantown.

West Virginia only trailed by four at halftime despite not scoring the final five minutes before halftime. However, Oklahoma punched the Mountaineers squarely in the mouth to begin the second half and although they were able to withstand the initial blow, the Sooners offense was too much and went on a 13-2 run to go up 17, the biggest deficit at home all season before going up 20 with just under eight minutes remaining in the game.

At the next media timeout, the Mountaineers walked off the floor with their heads down. The team not only looked physically exhausted but broken mentally. In spite of it, the Mountaineers fought till the bitter end.

That fight, heart, passion or as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins put it, “enthusiasm” carried over to the following game in Ames, IA. They were able to get their first win on the road since January 6th against Oklahoma State with a win over Iowa State.

West Virginia closing out a win on the road seemingly took the weight of the world off of their shoulders. Then, following it up with arguably their best performances of the season, getting over another hump, beating one of the top teams in the country Saturday sending the seniors out with a win.

Not only did the Mountaineers beat a top tier team, but did it convincingly after having chances to beat Kansas twice and was unable to finish.

Getting both of those wins, especially the win versus Iowa State, did wonders for their confidence.

Finishing the season getting the two big proverbial monkeys off of their back heading into the postseason, while playing with a sense of urgency, has turned a beleaguered fan base cautiously back on the bandwagon and rightfully so.

Heading into the final two games, West Virginia was shooting 42.9% from the field, 28.8% from three-point range and 63.4% at the foul line. In the last two games combined, the Mountaineers were 46.0% from the floor, including 9-26 from three (34.6%) and hitting 73.7% from the charity stripe.

This has been a bad matchup for West Virginia over the years, but history is on the Mountaineers side. The Mountaineers beat the Sooners in the first round of the Big 12 tournament last season and the last time Oklahoma swept West Virginia in the regular season, Jevon Carter and the Mountaineers outlasted Buddy Hield and the Sooners 69-67 in the semifinals.