Mountaineers Survive Test in Win over Rhode Island

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers were pushed to their limits Sunday afternoon against an up-tempo, quick Rhode Island Rams team led by Fatts Russell’s game-high 32 points. However, the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to hang on behind Derek Culvers 25-points, 11 rebounds and late-game heroics from Jermain Haley.

West Virginia guard Jermaine Haley scored the Mountaineers first eight points. However, five WVU turnovers in the first 5:55 of the game had West Virginia trailing by one, 12-11.

The Mountaineers started to work the ball down into the post to Derek Culver and the Rams didn’t have an answer for the 6-10 sophomore forward as he went an efficient 4-5 shooting the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line for 12 points and worked the glass for seven rebounds in the first half.

Emmitt Mathews Jr had his inside-out game working leading all scorers at the half with 14 points to guide West Virginia to a 44-33 halftime advantage.

Rhode Islands Fatts Russell came out the half firing on all cylinders, using his speed to get to the basket and scoring 10 points in the first four minutes to get the Rams within four.

West Virginia continued to get the ball to Culver and built the lead back up to nine. Nonetheless, the Rams continued to use their speed and Tyrese Martin hit a pair of free throws and three on consecutive possessions and Jeff Dowtin drove to the basket to tie the game at 60 with 9:29 to go in the game.

While the game turned into a slugfest, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe began grinding on the boards and getting his points from second-chance opportunities.

The Mountaineers nearly crept up to a double-digit lead a few times late in the second half, but Rhode Island’s guards used their quickness to get to the rim and get the game back within a possession.

Rhode Island cut West Virginia's lead to one with 34 seconds left and as West Virginia began to work the clock down, Jermaine Haley posted up down on the right block and laid it to put the Mountaineers up three.

West Virginia forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and Jordan McCabe sealed the game with a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining as the Mountaineers hold onto win 86-81.