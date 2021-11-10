Mountaineers Win Ugly in Season Opener

Morgantown, WV - The Mountaineers picked up a 60-53 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday night to open up the 2021-22 season.

When Bob Huggins tells the media the team has a lot of issues, he's not lying, he's being 100% transparent. Over the past few weeks, Huggins repeatedly mentioned the team's inability to rebound the ball, play defense, and protect the ball. In the first half of Tuesday night's season-opener, we saw exactly what Huggins has been warning everyone about.

Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson picked up two quick fouls in the first two minutes, one of which was very questionable as he was called for a foul on a loose ball in the air near the sideline. Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry and freshmen Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson had to make up for Kedrian Johnson's absence, but the three combined for 1/5 shooting in the first half.

Jamal Cain notched the first five points for the Golden Grizzlies, propelling Oakland to a 9-3 lead at the under 16 media timeout. Taz Sherman ended the early run with a bucket underneath where he was afforded an and one on a foul by Chris Conway.

West Virginia made just two of its first twelve shots from the field including missing their first eight threes before Taz Sherman drilled one in front of the Oakland bench to give the Mountaineers a 20-18 lead.

Gabe Osabuohien had one block, one steal, and drew two charges in the first 20 minutes but other than him, the Mountaineer defense was not very disruptive. Oakland lost the lead mainly due to missing several open looks. In fact, the Grizzlies had a six-minute scoreless drought in the latter half of the first half but West Virginia was unable to take full advantage and create some separation. The Mountaineers took a 27-23 lead into the half.

West Virginia's offensive struggles continued in the 2nd half as they turned the ball over seven times and shot just 2/11 from beyond the arc. Luckily for WVU, Oakland turned the ball over 15 times in the 2nd half alone and 25 times on the night.

After an 8-0 run at the midway point of the half, West Virginia extended its lead out to 17, 50-33. Oakland battled back and in the final ten minutes of the game and outscored West Virginia 20-10 with four of those ten points coming at the free throw line.

Blake Lampman hit a three just a shade under the one-minute mark to cut the lead to seven, 59-52. Trey Townsend brought the Grizzlies a little closer by making one free throw, but there weren't enough possessions left in the game for the struggling Oakland offense to force overtime or potentially take a lead.

Taz Sherman led all scorers with 18 points on 7/18 shooting from the field.

West Virginia will be back in action this Friday to play host to the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl.

