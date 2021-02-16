NCAA Basketball Committee Puts West Virginia as a Top 16 Seed in First Bracket Reveal

The Mountaineers are viewed as one of the nation's top teams.

Monday, the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released its initial bracket release. The reveal of the bracket indicates what the top 16 seeds would actually look like if the season ended today.

As for West Virginia, they are currently projected as the 14th best team, drawing a No. 4 seed.

The Mountaineers went on a long, 11-game winning streak which came to an end this past Saturday following a one-point loss to Oklahoma.

Below are the top 16 seeds released by the committee:

1. UConn

2. South Carolina

3. Stanford

4. Louisville

5. Texas A&M

6. NC State

7. Maryland

8. Arizona

9. UCLA

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Gonzaga

13. Tennessee

14. West Virginia

15. Indiana

16. Kentucky

Regional assignments:

REGION 1

1. UConn

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Tennessee

REGION 2

1. South Carolina

2. Maryland

3. UCLA

4. West Virginia

REGION 3

1. Stanford

2. NC State

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

REGION 4

1. Louisville

2. Texas A&M

3. Oregon

4. Kentucky

