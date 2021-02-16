NCAA Basketball Committee Puts West Virginia as a Top 16 Seed in First Bracket Reveal
Monday, the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released its initial bracket release. The reveal of the bracket indicates what the top 16 seeds would actually look like if the season ended today.
As for West Virginia, they are currently projected as the 14th best team, drawing a No. 4 seed.
The Mountaineers went on a long, 11-game winning streak which came to an end this past Saturday following a one-point loss to Oklahoma.
Below are the top 16 seeds released by the committee:
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. Stanford
4. Louisville
5. Texas A&M
6. NC State
7. Maryland
8. Arizona
9. UCLA
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Gonzaga
13. Tennessee
14. West Virginia
15. Indiana
16. Kentucky
Regional assignments:
REGION 1
1. UConn
2. Arizona
3. Baylor
4. Tennessee
REGION 2
1. South Carolina
2. Maryland
3. UCLA
4. West Virginia
REGION 3
1. Stanford
2. NC State
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
REGION 4
1. Louisville
2. Texas A&M
3. Oregon
4. Kentucky
