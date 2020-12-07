New AP Top 25 Poll Released

Although West Virginia went 1-1 this past week, it was a very impressive 1-1. The Mountaineers fell short of upsetting the top team in the nation, Gonzaga, and were able to dominate Georgetown in the 2nd half of Sunday's game to earn the win. West Virginia currently sits at 4-1 and will be playing host to Robert Morris this Wednesday for the team's first home game of the season and will follow that up by hosting No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.

The latest AP Top 25 was released moments ago with West Virginia staying put at No. 11.

Here are the rankings/results from this past week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-82 vs West Virginia

No. 2 Baylor: W 82-69 vs No. 5 Illinois

No. 3 Iowa: W 99-58 vs Western Illinois

No. 4 Wisconsin: W 82-42 vs Green Bay, L 65-67 vs Marquette

No. 5 Illinois: L 69-82 vs Baylor

No. 6 Duke: L 69-75 vs No. 8 Michigan St, W 76-54 vs Bellarmine

No. 7 Kansas: W 65-62 vs No. 20 Kentucky, W 89-54 vs Washburn, W 65-61 vs North Dakota State

No. 8 Michigan St: W 75-69 vs Duke, W 83-76 vs Detroit Mercy, W 79-61 vs Western Michigan

No. 9 Creighton: W 94-67 vs Omaha, W 93-58 vs Kennesaw State

No. 10. Houston: W 77-67 vs South Carolina

No. 11 West Virginia: L 82-87 vs No. 1 Gonzaga, W 80-71 vs Georgetown

No. 12 Villanova: W 68-64 vs No. 17 Texas

No. 13 Tennessee: DNP

No. 14 North Carolina: W 67-63 vs Stanford L 67-69 vs No. 17 Texas

No. 15 Virginia: W 76-51 vs St. Francis (PA), W 71-64 (OT) vs Kent State

No. 16 Virginia Tech: W 64-57 vs VMI

No. 17 Texas Tech: W 80-46 vs Troy, W 81-40 vs Grambling

No. 17 Texas: W 66-44 vs Indiana, W 69-67 vs No. 14 North Carolina, L 64-68 vs No. 12 Villanova

No. 19 Richmond: DNP

No. 20 Kentucky: L 62-65 vs Kansas, L 62-79 vs Georgia Tech

No. 21 Oregon: L 75-83 vs Missouri, W 83-60 vs Seton Hall

No. 22 Florida State: W 86-58 vs North Florida

No. 23 Ohio State: W 77-44 vs Morehead State

No. 24 Rutgers: DNP

No. 25 Arizona State: W 70-62 vs California

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.