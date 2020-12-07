New AP Top 25 Poll Released
Schuyler Callihan
Although West Virginia went 1-1 this past week, it was a very impressive 1-1. The Mountaineers fell short of upsetting the top team in the nation, Gonzaga, and were able to dominate Georgetown in the 2nd half of Sunday's game to earn the win. West Virginia currently sits at 4-1 and will be playing host to Robert Morris this Wednesday for the team's first home game of the season and will follow that up by hosting No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.
The latest AP Top 25 was released moments ago with West Virginia staying put at No. 11.
Here are the rankings/results from this past week:
No. 1 Gonzaga: W 87-82 vs West Virginia
No. 2 Baylor: W 82-69 vs No. 5 Illinois
No. 3 Iowa: W 99-58 vs Western Illinois
No. 4 Wisconsin: W 82-42 vs Green Bay, L 65-67 vs Marquette
No. 5 Illinois: L 69-82 vs Baylor
No. 6 Duke: L 69-75 vs No. 8 Michigan St, W 76-54 vs Bellarmine
No. 7 Kansas: W 65-62 vs No. 20 Kentucky, W 89-54 vs Washburn, W 65-61 vs North Dakota State
No. 8 Michigan St: W 75-69 vs Duke, W 83-76 vs Detroit Mercy, W 79-61 vs Western Michigan
No. 9 Creighton: W 94-67 vs Omaha, W 93-58 vs Kennesaw State
No. 10. Houston: W 77-67 vs South Carolina
No. 11 West Virginia: L 82-87 vs No. 1 Gonzaga, W 80-71 vs Georgetown
No. 12 Villanova: W 68-64 vs No. 17 Texas
No. 13 Tennessee: DNP
No. 14 North Carolina: W 67-63 vs Stanford L 67-69 vs No. 17 Texas
No. 15 Virginia: W 76-51 vs St. Francis (PA), W 71-64 (OT) vs Kent State
No. 16 Virginia Tech: W 64-57 vs VMI
No. 17 Texas Tech: W 80-46 vs Troy, W 81-40 vs Grambling
No. 17 Texas: W 66-44 vs Indiana, W 69-67 vs No. 14 North Carolina, L 64-68 vs No. 12 Villanova
No. 19 Richmond: DNP
No. 20 Kentucky: L 62-65 vs Kansas, L 62-79 vs Georgia Tech
No. 21 Oregon: L 75-83 vs Missouri, W 83-60 vs Seton Hall
No. 22 Florida State: W 86-58 vs North Florida
No. 23 Ohio State: W 77-44 vs Morehead State
No. 24 Rutgers: DNP
No. 25 Arizona State: W 70-62 vs California
