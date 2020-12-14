New AP Top 25 Poll Released

See where the Mountaineers rank in this week's top 25 rankings

This week's AP Top 25 was just released and West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 8 in the country.

Bob Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers picked up two wins in three days over a pair of quality mid-major teams. The Mountaineers defeated North Texas 62-50 on Friday and No. 19 Richmond 87-71 on Sunday. North Texas won the Conference USA regular season championship a year ago and are expected to be in the hunt once again this season. The Richmond Spiders are viewed as one of the top mid-major teams in the country aside from Gonzaga, Houston, and Creighton, and for West Virginia to dominate them the way they did was impressive.

Top 25 Results from last week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP

No. 2 Baylor: W 83-52 vs Stephen F. Austin

No. 3 Iowa: W 93-80 vs North Carolina, W 105-77 vs Iowa State, W 106-53 vs Northern Illinois

No. 4 Michigan St: W 109-91 vs Oakland

No. 5 Kansas: W 73-72 vs Creighton, W 95-50 vs Omaha

No. 6 Illinois: W 83-68 vs Duke, L 78-81 vs Missouri

No. 7 Houston: DNP

No. 8 Creighton: L 72-73 vs Kansas, W 98-74 vs Nebraska

No. 9 Villanova: W 76-63 vs Georgetown

No. 10. Duke: L 68-83 vs Illinois

No. 11 West Virginia: W 62-50 vs North Texas, W 87-71 vs Richmond

No. 12 Tennessee: W 65-56 vs Cincinnati

No. 13 Wisconsin: W 73-62 vs Marquette

No. 13 Texas: W 74-53 vs Texas State

No. 15 Virginia Tech: L 55-75 vs Penn State

No. 16 North Carolina: L 80-93 vs Iowa, W 73-67 vs NC Central

No. 17 Texas Tech: W 51-44 vs Abilene Christian, W 77-57 Texas A&M-CC

No. 18 Virginia: DNP

No. 19 Richmond: W 77-72 vs Wofford, W 78-68 vs Northern Iowa, L 71-87 vs West Virginia

No. 20 Florida State: W 69-67 vs Indiana, W 83-71 vs Florida

No. 21 Rutgers: W 79-69 vs Syracuse

No. 22 Ohio State: W 90-85 vs Notre Dame, W 67-61 vs Cleveland St

No. 23 Arizona State: L 68-80 vs San Diego State, W 71-70 vs Grand Canyon

No. 24 San Diego State: W 80-68 vs Arizona State

No. 25 Louisville: DNP

