New AP Top 25 Poll Released
This week's AP Top 25 was just released and West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 8 in the country.
Bob Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers picked up two wins in three days over a pair of quality mid-major teams. The Mountaineers defeated North Texas 62-50 on Friday and No. 19 Richmond 87-71 on Sunday. North Texas won the Conference USA regular season championship a year ago and are expected to be in the hunt once again this season. The Richmond Spiders are viewed as one of the top mid-major teams in the country aside from Gonzaga, Houston, and Creighton, and for West Virginia to dominate them the way they did was impressive.
Top 25 Results from last week:
No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP
No. 2 Baylor: W 83-52 vs Stephen F. Austin
No. 3 Iowa: W 93-80 vs North Carolina, W 105-77 vs Iowa State, W 106-53 vs Northern Illinois
No. 4 Michigan St: W 109-91 vs Oakland
No. 5 Kansas: W 73-72 vs Creighton, W 95-50 vs Omaha
No. 6 Illinois: W 83-68 vs Duke, L 78-81 vs Missouri
No. 7 Houston: DNP
No. 8 Creighton: L 72-73 vs Kansas, W 98-74 vs Nebraska
No. 9 Villanova: W 76-63 vs Georgetown
No. 10. Duke: L 68-83 vs Illinois
No. 11 West Virginia: W 62-50 vs North Texas, W 87-71 vs Richmond
No. 12 Tennessee: W 65-56 vs Cincinnati
No. 13 Wisconsin: W 73-62 vs Marquette
No. 13 Texas: W 74-53 vs Texas State
No. 15 Virginia Tech: L 55-75 vs Penn State
No. 16 North Carolina: L 80-93 vs Iowa, W 73-67 vs NC Central
No. 17 Texas Tech: W 51-44 vs Abilene Christian, W 77-57 Texas A&M-CC
No. 18 Virginia: DNP
No. 19 Richmond: W 77-72 vs Wofford, W 78-68 vs Northern Iowa, L 71-87 vs West Virginia
No. 20 Florida State: W 69-67 vs Indiana, W 83-71 vs Florida
No. 21 Rutgers: W 79-69 vs Syracuse
No. 22 Ohio State: W 90-85 vs Notre Dame, W 67-61 vs Cleveland St
No. 23 Arizona State: L 68-80 vs San Diego State, W 71-70 vs Grand Canyon
No. 24 San Diego State: W 80-68 vs Arizona State
No. 25 Louisville: DNP
