Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

New AP Top 25 Poll Released

See where the Mountaineers rank in this week's top 25 rankings
Author:
Publish date:

This week's AP Top 25 was just released and West Virginia moved up three spots to No. 8 in the country.

Bob Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers picked up two wins in three days over a pair of quality mid-major teams. The Mountaineers defeated North Texas 62-50 on Friday and No. 19 Richmond 87-71 on Sunday. North Texas won the Conference USA regular season championship a year ago and are expected to be in the hunt once again this season. The Richmond Spiders are viewed as one of the top mid-major teams in the country aside from Gonzaga, Houston, and Creighton, and for West Virginia to dominate them the way they did was impressive.

Top 25 Results from last week:

No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP

No. 2 Baylor: W 83-52 vs Stephen F. Austin

No. 3 Iowa: W 93-80 vs North Carolina, W 105-77 vs Iowa State, W 106-53 vs Northern Illinois

No. 4 Michigan St: W 109-91 vs Oakland

No. 5 Kansas: W 73-72 vs Creighton, W 95-50 vs Omaha

No. 6 Illinois: W 83-68 vs Duke, L 78-81 vs Missouri

No. 7 Houston: DNP

No. 8 Creighton: L 72-73 vs Kansas, W 98-74 vs Nebraska

No. 9 Villanova: W 76-63 vs Georgetown

No. 10. Duke: L 68-83 vs Illinois

No. 11 West Virginia: W 62-50 vs North Texas, W 87-71 vs Richmond

No. 12 Tennessee: W 65-56 vs Cincinnati

No. 13 Wisconsin: W 73-62 vs Marquette

No. 13 Texas: W 74-53 vs Texas State

No. 15 Virginia Tech: L 55-75 vs Penn State

No. 16 North Carolina: L 80-93 vs Iowa, W 73-67 vs NC Central

No. 17 Texas Tech: W 51-44 vs Abilene Christian, W 77-57 Texas A&M-CC

No. 18 Virginia: DNP

No. 19 Richmond: W 77-72 vs Wofford, W 78-68 vs Northern Iowa, L 71-87 vs West Virginia

No. 20 Florida State: W 69-67 vs Indiana, W 83-71 vs Florida

No. 21 Rutgers: W 79-69 vs Syracuse

No. 22 Ohio State: W 90-85 vs Notre Dame, W 67-61 vs Cleveland St

No. 23 Arizona State: L 68-80 vs San Diego State, W 71-70 vs Grand Canyon

No. 24 San Diego State: W 80-68 vs Arizona State

No. 25 Louisville: DNP

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14117967_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Poll Released

Dec 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and outside linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 14

J0VGQe5U
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Final Thoughts: West Virginia Played Like a National Contender

Taz Sherman
Basketball

West Virginia Makes Statement With Blowout Win Over No. 19 Richmond

07-Huggins-Bob
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Richmond

Matthews
Basketball

Mountaineers Crush Spiders in Top 20 Showdown

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) makes a move in the lane during the second half against the Rhode Island Rams at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Richmond

Oscar
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 11 West Virginia vs No. 19 Richmond