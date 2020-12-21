New AP Top 25 Poll Released

This week's AP Top 25 was just released and West Virginia moved up one spot to No. 7 in the country.

West Virginia opened up Big 12 Conference play last Friday with a 70-65 win over Iowa State. It may not have been as one-sided as many expected it to be, but nonetheless, the Mountaineers found a way to avoid the loss and get out of the Big 12 opener with a win. On deck for the Mountaineers is No. 3 Kansas, which they will play Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

Full Top 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Iowa

5. Villanova

6. Houston

7. West Virginia

8. Tennessee

9. Wisconsin

10. Texas

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton

14. Missouri

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan

20. Duke

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oregon

