New AP Top 25 Poll Released
This week's AP Top 25 was just released and West Virginia moved up one spot to No. 7 in the country.
West Virginia opened up Big 12 Conference play last Friday with a 70-65 win over Iowa State. It may not have been as one-sided as many expected it to be, but nonetheless, the Mountaineers found a way to avoid the loss and get out of the Big 12 opener with a win. On deck for the Mountaineers is No. 3 Kansas, which they will play Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST.
Full Top 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Iowa
5. Villanova
6. Houston
7. West Virginia
8. Tennessee
9. Wisconsin
10. Texas
11. Rutgers
12. Michigan State
13. Creighton
14. Missouri
15. Texas Tech
16. Virginia
17. North Carolina
18. Illinois
19. Michigan
20. Duke
21. Florida State
22. Xavier
23. Ohio State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oregon
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.