New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

A fresh set of rankings are upon us.

Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 rankings for men's college basketball.

1. Houston

2. Texas 

3. Virginia

4. Arizona

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas 

10. Indiana

11. Arkansas

12. Alabama

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes:

TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1 

