    January 3, 2022
    New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

    A look at this week's men's college basketball rankings.
    1. Baylor

    2. Duke

    3. Purdue

    4. Gonzaga

    5. UCLA

    6. Kansas

    7. USC

    8. Arizona 

    9. Auburn

    10. Michigan State

    11. Iowa State

    12. Houston

    13. Ohio State

    14. Texas

    15. Alabama

    16. Providence

    16. Kentucky

    18. Tennessee

    19. Villanova

    20. Colorado State

    21. LSU

    22. Xavier

    23. Wisconsin

    24. Seton Hall

    25. Texas Tech

    Others Receiving Votes:

    Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

