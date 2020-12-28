Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
New AP Top 25 Released

Where do the Mountaineers sit in this week's rankings?
Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers played just one game and fell 79-65 on the road to the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas had their way on both ends of the floor and shot the lights out making 16 threes on the day. I don't care how good of a roster you have, if a team makes that many threes, it's going to be hard to come out on top. West Virginia did not dominate the glass as they were expected to and gave up way too many 2nd chance points. Allowing a team like Kansas to get extra opportunities on a possession spells doom and the Mountaineers found that out last Tuesday.

Moments ago, the AP Top 25 dropped its newest set of rankings and the Mountaineers slid down to No. 9. It's not too surprising to West Virginia move down a couple of spots but a road loss at Kansas doesn't hurt very many people despite how bad you play. 

West Virginia will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they play host to Northeastern. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

