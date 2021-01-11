New AP Top 25 Released

A new week of college basketball is here which means it's time for a fresh set of AP Top 25 rankings.

The West Virginia Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with an 87-84 win at Oklahoma State after erasing a 19-point deficit and then fell 72-70 on a last-second shot to Texas by Andrew Jones.

Despite the close loss to Texas, West Virginia actually moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in this week's rankings. Several teams below West Virginia lost and a two-point loss vs Texas may have earned some respect from the voters.

The Mountaineers were set to take on No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday but the game was postponed just moments ago due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program. West Virginia's next scheduled game is set for Saturday vs TCU at 2 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum.

