Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

New AP Top 25 Released

West Virginia moves up in this week's rankings.
Author:
Publish date:

A new week of college basketball is here which means it's time for a fresh set of AP Top 25 rankings. 

The West Virginia Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with an 87-84 win at Oklahoma State after erasing a 19-point deficit and then fell 72-70 on a last-second shot to Texas by Andrew Jones. 

Despite the close loss to Texas, West Virginia actually moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in this week's rankings. Several teams below West Virginia lost and a two-point loss vs Texas may have earned some respect from the voters. 

The Mountaineers were set to take on No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday but the game was postponed just moments ago due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program. West Virginia's next scheduled game is set for Saturday vs TCU at 2 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

USATSI_14060627_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: West Virginia - Baylor Postponed

USATSI_12061382_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 2 Baylor

USATSI_15418956_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Karl Joseph Recovers Fumble for Touchdown vs Steelers

USATSI_14978529_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

David Long Jr. Shows Out in Wild Card Loss to Ravens

USATSI_15413994_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory
Basketball

Tshiebwe Chooses Kentucky

Huggins (2)
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Texas