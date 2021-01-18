New AP Top 25 Released
The West Virginia Mountaineers move down in this week's AP Top 25 rankings despite not being able to play any games due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Mountaineers slid one spot from No. 13 to No. 14 and as of now, are scheduled to return to action this Saturday on the road at Kansas State.
Below is the full top 25 for this week:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Iowa
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Houston
9. Kansas
10. Wisconsin
11. Creighton
12. Texas Tech
13. Virginia
14. West Virginia
15. Ohio State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Minnesota
18. Alabama
19. Missouri
20. Clemson
21. Oregon
22. Illinois
23. UConn
24. UCLA
25. Saint Louis
