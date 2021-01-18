New AP Top 25 Released

West Virginia moves down in the rankings after sitting idle for a week.

The West Virginia Mountaineers move down in this week's AP Top 25 rankings despite not being able to play any games due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Mountaineers slid one spot from No. 13 to No. 14 and as of now, are scheduled to return to action this Saturday on the road at Kansas State.

Below is the full top 25 for this week:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Houston

9. Kansas

10. Wisconsin

11. Creighton

12. Texas Tech

13. Virginia

14. West Virginia

15. Ohio State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Minnesota

18. Alabama

19. Missouri

20. Clemson

21. Oregon

22. Illinois

23. UConn

24. UCLA

25. Saint Louis

