New AP Top 25 Released

Moments ago, the AP Poll dropped this week's edition of the top 25 rankings with West Virginia sliding down six spots to No. 17.

Last week, West Virginia topped No. 10 Texas Tech on a game-winning shot from sophomore guard Miles McBride. The team trailed by twelve at the midway point of the 2nd half but McBride went 6/6 from the field and 5/5 from the charity stripe to lead the Mountaineers to victory.

West Virginia followed up that win with a disappointing 85-80 loss to Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Head coach Bob Huggins stated that the team lacked effort and the will to compete which was the difference in the game.

The Mountaineers will be back in action Tuesday against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.