New AP Top 25 Released

See where the Mountaineers landed in this week's rankings.
West Virginia moved up three spots from No. 17 to No. 14 in this week's AP Top 25 rankings.

The Mountaineers survived yet another scare from Iowa State earlier in the week after nearly blowing a 15-point lead. Gabe Osabuohien had a game-changing collision on the defensive end of the floor that jarred the ball loose and into the hands of Taz Sherman, who put the game out of reach at the free-throw line. 

Saturday evening, West Virginia got their revenge against No. 23 Kansas by handing the Jayhawks a 91-79 loss. Sophomore guard Miles McBride finished the game with a career-high 31 points.

West Virginia will be back in action at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday night as they travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

