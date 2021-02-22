Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
New AP Top 25 Released

The Mountaineers move up in this week's rankings.
The West Virginia Mountaineers got back in the win column on Saturday with an 84-82 win over No. 12 Texas on the road to begin a three-game road trip. Things did not look pretty early on as the Longhorns shot 70% from the field in the first half. West Virginia's defense was in shambles and found themselves trailing by 19 in the early minutes of the 2nd half.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins threw out what looked to be a zone matchup defense but was actually just a different variation of man-to-man. It bothered Texas and stifled them offensively. Texas big man Jericho Sims nearly got a tip-in to go at the final horn, but West Virginia was able to hold on for the narrow victory.

Moments ago, this week's AP Top 25 rankings were released and West Virginia moved up three spots from No. 13 to No. 10.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Tuesday night at TCU.

