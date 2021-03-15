New AP Top 25 Released
With the NCAA Tournament now officially set, the AP Top 25 rankings don't hold that much weight but it still does reflect who are some of the top teams in the country.
Moments ago, this week's AP Poll was released and West Virginia dropped three spots from No. 10 to No. 13.
Full Top 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. Illinois
3. Baylor
4. Michigan
5. Alabama
6. Houston
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Texas
10. Arkansas
11. Oklahoma State
12. Kansas
13. West Virginia
14. Florida State
15. Virginia
16. San Diego State
17. Loyola-Chicago
18. Villanova
19. Creighton
20. Purdue
21. Texas Tech
22. Colorado
T23. BYU
T23. USC
25. Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers will play No. 14 seed Morehead State in the first round of the Midwest Region on Friday with tip-off set for 9:50 p.m. EST.
