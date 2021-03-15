New AP Top 25 Released

Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
A new fresh set of rankings are out!
With the NCAA Tournament now officially set, the AP Top 25 rankings don't hold that much weight but it still does reflect who are some of the top teams in the country.

Moments ago, this week's AP Poll was released and West Virginia dropped three spots from No. 10 to No. 13.

Full Top 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Illinois

3. Baylor

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Houston

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Texas

10. Arkansas

11. Oklahoma State

12. Kansas

13. West Virginia

14. Florida State

15. Virginia

16. San Diego State

17. Loyola-Chicago

18. Villanova

19. Creighton

20. Purdue

21. Texas Tech

22. Colorado

T23. BYU

T23. USC

25. Virginia Tech

The Mountaineers will play No. 14 seed Morehead State in the first round of the Midwest Region on Friday with tip-off set for 9:50 p.m. EST.

