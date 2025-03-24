The List Shrinks: WVU Coaching Target Niko Medved Gets Scooped Up by Big Ten School
West Virginia head coaching candidate Niko Medved is no longer available. According to Matt Norlander and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Medved is set to become the new head coach at Minnesota.
The former Colorado State head coach has posted three 25+ win seasons over the last four years and has made just as many trips to the NCAA Tournament during that time span.
Medved landed his first head coaching job at Furman in 2013 and in four years there, he went 62-71. In his final two seasons on the job, the Paladins went 42-29 and won the Southern Conference regular season title in 2016-17.
Medved left to take the job at Drake in 2017, where he went 17-17 in his one and only year before leaving for Colorado State. While the .500 record doesn’t look that impressive, he inherited a team that won seven games in each of the two years prior and had five consecutive losing seasons.
This year, Colorado State notched wins over TCU, Utah State, San Diego State, a three-game sweep of Boise State, and a win over No. 5 seed Memphis in the NCAA Tournament.
