No. 12 Oklahoma Defeats No. 14 West Virginia in Double Overtime Thriller

The last time these two teams got together, West Virginia big man Derek Culver was held to just two points on 1/4 shooting. Brady Manek and some of the other Oklahoma bigs got into his head early and it bothered him all game long. Today, the Mountaineers made it a priority to get Culver going early by making sure he had a touch on nearly every possession. Culver had the first six points of the game for West Virginia and you could tell early on that he was taking this game personally. He finished the first half with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half but you can credit that to solid defensive play. There were a combined eight offensive rebounds in the first half of play, so there were not many second-chance opportunities.

West Virginia guard Miles McBride was cold to start the game shooting just 3/10 from the field before he banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to tie the game up at the break, 31-31. That would be the Mountaineers' first made three-pointer of the game following an 0/8 start.

For the first ten minutes of the 2nd half, the game remained close. Then Austin Reaves started to find some offensive rhythm and helped propel the Sooners to a nine-point lead on a 10-0 run.

Sean McNeil helped climb the Mountaineers back into the game notching eight straight points including a deep three-pointer to cut the lead to 68-65. Bob Huggins called timeout to draw up a play for McNeil and although the original shot was missed from McBride, Osabuohien grabbed the offensive board and kicked it out to a wide-open McNeil, who drained the three to tie up the game.

A couple of possessions later, West Virginia regained the lead for the first time since the 17-minute mark of the half. Miles McBride went for the dunk but got fouled and proceeded to hit both free-throws.

The Mountaineers got a big defensive stop and got the ball back with a little over a minute left to play. WVU tried to get McNeil a good look but missed twice. Thankfully for West Virginia, Gabe Osabuohien picked up two offensive rebounds and was sent to the free-throw line after collecting the second rebound. Osabuohien missed both free throws and Umoja Gibson tied it up on the other end with 23 seconds remaining.

Huggins let his guys play it out instead of calling a timeout, but McBride's shot did not fall, sending the game to overtime.

McBride got the Mountaineers on the board first in the overtime period but missed one of his two free-throws. Oklahoma took the lead after a jumper from De'Vion Harmon and a pair of freebies at the charity stripe from Reaves. Down two, Jalen Bridges tied the game up at 79-79 with a tip-in off an offensive rebound. Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger elected to not use a timeout and Reaves missed the three at the top of the key, sending the game to double overtime.

Oklahoma got points right out of the gate off the opening tip and also drew a foul to extend the lead to three. Bridges answered with another bucket on the offensive glass but Oklahoma got points right back off an open three from Gibson.

Culver got three consecutive baskets and also tacked on a point at the line to give West Virginia an 88-85 lead. The Sooners stormed back to take the lead as Harmon had a wide-open drive to the basket to cut it to one and on the next possession, Reaves went 2/2 from the line after getting fouled by Culver.

West Virginia regained the lead after a timeout as McBride attacked the paint and laid it in navigating through traffic. Reaves drove it right at McBride and hit the mid-range jumper to put the Sooners up one with 27 seconds.

West Virginia missed an opportunity to regain the lead but Osabuohien came up with another big play by getting a jump ball on the inbound. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers were unable to get the bucket to fall at the end, giving the Sooners the season sweep.

West Virginia is not scheduled to play their next game until next Saturday at No. 13 Texas.

