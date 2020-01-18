No. 12 West Virginia Roughed up by Wildcats

Manhattan, KS – The No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 3-2) went into the “Little Apple” and was completely dominated by a desperate Kansas State team looking for their first conference win of the season.

Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 25 points and the team's leading scorer Xavier Sneed had 16 as the Mountaineers dropped their third-straight to the Wildcats 84-68.

“We weren’t ready,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins with WVU play-by-play caller Tony Caridi. “We weren’t ready yesterday and we weren’t ready today. It’s so much a mental game, you know. They were desperate – told them that. All the talk in the media around here, ‘desperate’ 0-4 in the league. Our guys weren’t desperate. They came in and just took it to us to start. I mean, we got a layup to start the game and can’t make a layup. We must’ve missed three or four layups in the first seven-eight minutes of the game. Layups! We shot 50% from the free-throw line, how are you going to win? We turn it over 18 times again. We’re not going to win. But they’ve been told that and told that and told that.”

West Virginia committed 13 first-half turnovers and went 11-30 from the field while Kansas State shot an impressive 15-26, including 5-8 from three-point range as the Wildcats took a 42-25 lead into halftime.

“We said ‘run them off the line’. Which is what we did to Texas Tech. that what we did TCU. Run them off the line. Run them to help, said Huggins. “Our help guys are holding hands with their guy, they’re not off where they’re supposed to be, and we didn’t run them off the line. We let guys stand there and make shots. It was very frustrating.”

“We have three seniors that have been here, done this, sat in the locker room last year” continued Huggins. “We have sophomores who sat in the locker room last year up 21 and lost. We had three seniors and some sophomores who saw the season crumble right here in this building and they were told that… This is where it went south a year ago. All I can do is tell them… and quite frankly two of our three seniors weren’t very good. They weren’t very good. They weren’t really enthusiastic. See now we’re getting into the pouting thing. You throw the ball away, your man scores, you shoot one off the side of the backboard but it’s not your fault.”

The Mountaineers struggles continued in the second half until West Virginia put together a 15-0 run midway through the half to cut a once 23-point deficit down to 8.

Cartier Diarra ended the run with a three, but Emmitt Matthews hit a pair of free throws and a Brandon Knapper three got the Mountaineers within six. However, a 9-0 run essentially put the game away as Kansas State buries West Virginia 84-68.

"That what I just tried to explain to them in there is, the reality is the only people that can do anything about it is the people in this room. You got all these people who come to you and say, “Ah man you know” No, no, no, you don’t know what we do. You don’t know what we go through. You don’t know anything," Huggins commented after the game.

West Virginia is back in action Monday night inside the WVU Coliseum for a 7:00 tip against the Texas Longhorns.