No. 13 West Virginia Thumps Iowa State

West Virginia wasted little time putting it on Iowa State as the Mountaineers jumped out to a 23-11 lead within the first eight minutes of play. The aggressive approach on the offensive end of the floor fueled the Mountaineers as they hit nine of their first eleven shots from the field.

The biggest surprise was the resurgence of the struggling Emmitt Matthews Jr., who came out and scored nine of the team's first 23 points. Matthews displayed a level of confidence that we haven't seen in nearly two months by attacking the rim and showing no hesitation.

At the four minute mark of the first half, Jermaine Haley found Matthews in the left corner, draining his second three-pointer of the game right in front of the Cyclones bench, extending the West Virginia lead out to 38-19.

Also getting into the action in the early parts of the game was freshman big Oscar Tshiebwe. There's no question that Tshiebwe has been inconsistent as of late and that is expected for this stage of his career, but West Virginia needed him to break out of his slump, which is exactly what he did. In the first half alone, Tshiebwe took charge on the offensive end collecting 10 points on 4/5 shooting along with three rebounds.

Both teams struggled to take care of the pumpkin in the first twenty minutes, each having nine turnovers. However, it was the Mountaineers that capitalized on the extra possessions adding 15 points off of turnovers.

West Virginia did a decent job of keeping Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton in check only accounting for seven first half points, but did knock down all three of his shot attempts. Pacing the way for the Cyclones was Rasir Bolton, who led the team with ten points, six of which came from beyond the arc. The Mountaineers led for the entire first half and took a 41-27 lead into the break.

After West Virginia got out to a 5-2 run to begin the second half, Burton knocked down his third three of the game, doing all he could to keep the Cyclones within reach. The Mountaineers followed that up with a 9-2 run and hit 4/5 shots during that span.

Guards Jordan McCabe and Chase Harler both knocked down a three, but it was Derek Culver and Jermaine Haley who were causing headaches for the Cyclones. For the 12th time this season, Culver finished in double figures, ending the game with 12 points. Haley did a lot of the dirty work underneath, cleaning things up on the glass and getting some putbacks off of missed shots. Iowa State could not keep a body on him and oftentimes lost track of where he was when a shot went in the air, allowing Haley to collect four offensive rebounds.

West Virginia finished off the game doing what they do best, rebound the ball and pound the rock underneath. The Mountaineers would go on to win the game 76-61 and improve to 18-4, 6-3 on the season.

Key performers:

Oscar Tshiebwe 16 points, 10 rebounds

Derek Culver 12 points, 3 rebounds

Jermaine Haley 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Emmitt Matthews 12 points, 4 rebounds