No. 14 West Virginia Welcomes No. 3 Kansas to Morgantown

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) are looking to make a statement Wednesday night as they host the third ranked Kansas Jayhawks (20-3, 10-1) inside the WVU Coliseum at 7:00 pm on ESPN+. West Virginia is just 5-13 all-time against Kansas with all five wins coming in Morgantown where they hold a 5-2 advantage.

West Virginia has lost three-straight to Kansas including a seven-point loss in early January at Lawrence marking a 1-7 record in the last eight games with the lone win coming last season.

In the last meeting, the Mountaineers grabbed a 10-point lead within the first eight minutes of game and held a six-point advantage at the half. However, in what is a reoccurring theme at Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks quickly came back in the second half grabbing the lead and never relinquished it.

Udoka Azubuike (Sr. C 7-0, 270) led the Jayhawks in scoring with 17 points, which some of that can be attributed to early foul trouble from West Virginia forward Derek Culver (So. F 6-10, 255), while team leading scorer Devon Dotson (So. G 6-2, 185) tallied 16 and Marcus Garrett (Jr. G 6-5, 195) chipped in 12.

West Virginia freshman Oscar Tshiebwe (Fr. F 6-9, 258), in just his second Big 12 game, produced 17 points and 17 rebounds and freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride (Fr, G 6-2, 196) was the only other Mountaineer to reach double figures going for 13 points.

West Virginia won the battle on the glass 44-30 and was able to get 15 points on 21 offensive rebounds. Even though the Mountaineers held Kansas to 60 points - well below their season average, they neglected to stop straight line drives and gave up 30 points in the paint.

The Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% on the road in Big 12 play this season and it was a 7-25 shooting performance in the second half that was their ultimate downfall in Lawrence.

However, West Virginia can find solace in the fact that they shoot 48.9% in the comfy confines of the Coliseum.

If West Virginia can win the rebounding battle and the 50/50 balls along with high-energy defense and stopping straight line drives, the Mountaineers will post their biggest win of the season.