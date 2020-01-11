No. 17 West Virginia, No. 22 Texas Tech set to Clash in Morgantown

Texas Tech is led by freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (6-4, 195) who leads the team in scoring (17.7), shooting 49.2% from the field and 48.3% from three, also contributing 5.4 rebounds per game.

The Red Raiders had a three-game skid during non-conference play while Ramsey sustained a hamstring injury in the first of the three losses coming to Iowa during the Las Vegas Invitational. Then, dropped a seven-point loss to Creighton in the consolation game, before losing at DePaul in the Big East/Big 12 battle.

Texas Tech started to find their way without their star guard beating, then No. 1 Louisville inside Madison Square Garden.

Ramsey dropped 15 points against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley after sitting out nearly a month. He put up 18 points in Texas Tech’s Big 12 opening win over Oklahoma State and 20 in a 57-52 loss to fourth-ranked Baylor on Tuesday.

David Moretti (Jr, G 6-3, 180) is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Moretti is known for his three-point shooting ability after hitting 45.9% last year, but since he’s been more of a focal point this season, his percentage has dropped to 35.9% and is 2-11 in his first two Big 12 games. However, he’s still deadlier than ever.

Freshman guard Terrance Shannon (6-6, 210) aggressively attacks the rim averaging 11.6 points per game.

Kyle Edwards (So. 6-4, 200-lbs) rounds out the four starting guards averaging double figures, scoring an average of 10.6 points per game. Earlier this season, he scored a career-high 20 points versus Cal State Bakersfield. However, he is shooting 36.4% from the field on the season.

Concluding the Red Raiders starting five is forward TJ Holyfield (Sr. 6-8, 225). After averaging 18.7 points in the first three games, his numbers plummeted to just 7.3 points in the last 11 games. However, he posted 17 points and 7 rebounds against Oklahoma State.

Chris Clark (Sr. G 6-6, 220) comes off the bench, leading the team in rebounds (8.6) and assists (5.9).

“It’s a vintage (Texas Tech head coach) Chris’s (Beard) team,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “They run great offense. They make you score over top of them. They don’t turn anybody loose to the basket. They’re offensively patient. They’ve got guys who consistently make perimeter shots.”

“Their path was a lot similar to ours,” continued Huggins. “They got to practice in the summer because they were going overseas. They went over there to play games, which, I think, helped us. I mean, he’s a good coach. He’s really a good coach. He’s obviously one of the better coaches in our league and one of the better coaches in the country.”

Offensively, both teams’ numbers are similar, but Texas Tech holds a slight edge in every offensive category except offensive rebounds with West Virginia averaging 14.5 per game to Texas Tech’s 10.

On the defensive end of the floor, the Mountaineers rank third in field goal percentage (35.7%) and second in three-point percentage (23.5%). West Virginia might be at the top of the NCAA in defensive numbers, but Texas Tech is not far behind, allowing just 39.4% from the field.

Points might be tough to come by. The biggest advantage comes from the Mountaineer front-court headlined by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe leads the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game, along with 9.3 rebounds a game, while Culver leads the team in rebounding at 9.8 per game and second in scoring with 10.4 points per game.

West Virginia has relied on its bigs, but a host of Mountaineers have stepped up throughout the season. Most notably freshman Deuce McBride, who has completely taken over games at times.

However, despite his recent struggles, only scoring nine points in the last four games, Emmitt Matthews Jr. may be the X-factor against the Red Raiders. He had a career-high 28-points versus Tech in the quarterfinals last year.

West Virginia and Texas Tech tip-off at 6:00 est on ESPN.