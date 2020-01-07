No. 17 West Virginia Overpowers Oklahoma State

Stillwater, OK – The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) got their first Big 12 conference win on the season, on the road, over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 0-2) 55-41 Monday night. While the Mountaineers struggled offensively for the majority of the game, the defense held Oklahoma State to 29.2% from the field and 1-20 from three-point range to secure the win.

“We persevered,” said Huggins following the game. “We didn’t play well. We really had a hard time scoring and we had opportunities. Chase misses a layup, which I can’t ever remember Chase missing a layup. I mean, we were just kind of out of it, I think. We had a little bit of a hangover from Saturday.”

In what was a slow, ugly start to the game, both teams combined for 23 points on 9-31 shooting from the field in the first 12 minutes of the game and West Virginia held a 12-11 lead.

The early difference-maker was West Virginia guard Deuce McBride. Checking into the game at the 14:37 mark in the first half, he immediately drilled a three, on a step back from the left-wing, then followed it up with a jumper from the foul line.

Then, it was Brandon Knapper coming off the bench and played with aggression, driving towards the rim and Taz Sherman found his mark with a couple three’s as the Mountaineers slowly started to create some separation.

West Virginia freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe showcased his vertical after corralling a long defensive rebound, getting the ball out front to Jermaine Haley and raced down the floor for a thunderous alley-oop to put the Mountaineers up six, 23-17.

After West Virginia went up eight, Cameron McGriff cut into the lead with a pair of free throws, but with eight seconds left in the half, McBride worked the ball up the floor and hit a deep three just left of the circle giving the Mountaineers a 28-19 lead going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the high-low action of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe was smooth and a three by Jordan McCabe from the right corner had West Virginia up 16 with 15:07 left in the game.

Oklahoma State slowly worked into the Mountaineer lead and got it down to nine after Lindy Waters hit a long three as the shot clock was running out.

Free throws, again, were a problem for West Virginia, hitting just 11-20 on the night, but made six straight midway through the second half to go up 14 and Knapper put the proverbial nail in the nail in the coffin with five minutes to go in the game with a three from the corner that put the Mountaineers up 16.

West Virginia held onto the double-digit advantage with a 55-41 victory. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 12 points, also adding eight rebounds and Deuce was the only other Mountaineer in double figures with 10 while Derek Culver was a point from a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Mountaineers are back home Saturday to host 22-ranked Texas Tech at 6:00 pm on ESPN2.