No. 17 West Virginia Smothers No. 22 Red Raiders

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) handled the No. 22 Texas Tech Red (10-5, 1-2) Raiders 66-54 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum behind a career-high 22 points from Deuce McBride and a stifling defense that held Texas Tech to under 30% from the field.

West Virginia showcased their defensive prowess on the opening possession of the game holding Texas Tech to a shot clock violation, then Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe started a block party combining for three blocks inside the first two minutes of the game.

“We just had to set the tone just to let them know that we weren't a pushover,” said West Virginia forward Derek Culver. “We still remember what they did last year when they beat us, they were dancing at the end of the game. Not necessarily saying this one meant more, but you know, you keep that in the back of your mind when it came around playing them again.”

Despite the intensity, Texas Tech grabbed a 9-7 lead behind a pair of threes from David Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey. Nevertheless, as the Mountaineer offense struggled it was a Chase Harler three from the top of the circle that put West Virginia back on top 10-9.

Jermaine Haley scored his eighth point to extend the lead three at the 11:32 mark of the first half before Texas Tech switched to a 2-3 zone. That subsequently led to West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins turning to South Charleston native Brandon Knapper checking into the game.

Knapper immediately made an impact with his aggressive style, attacking the basket for a layup and drilling a three from the wing to give West Virginia a 21-16 advantage.

However, the Red Raiders scored five-straight to tie the game before Emmitt Matthews Jr hit a fadeaway jumper on the baseline as the shot clock was running down to ignite a quick 7-0 run.

West Virginia freshman Deuce McBride came into the game post five consecutive double-digit performances averaging 13.8 points during that span including a career-high 21 points against Ohio State. He started to get into a rhythm late in the first half for a team-high nine points in the first half guiding West Virginia to a six-point lead into halftime.

Moretti came out of the half burring a three to the Red Raider within three, but the freshman McBride started to take the game over, then a steal and a lay-in between two defenders got the crowd on their feet on his way to a 13-point second half.

“He was really good, and then he got a little sped up a little too fast. We’re just trying to flatten it out and let him play,” said Huggins.

Then a West Virginia defense that’s held their opponent to under 40% from the field the last X games dialed it up another notch in the second half after holding Texas Tech 32.4% from the floor in the first half.

“I thought we were ok. I didn’t think we were great,” said Huggins. "We were supposed to stay under them and not get back-cut and we probably go back cut six or seven times. The whole deal was don’t let them shoot layups and make them shoot the ball over top of us. I guess, for the most part, we did okay with it, but we have to become more consistent in a whole bunch of areas.”

Ramsey, who came into the game averaging 17.7 points and was only held to one single digit performance once coming into the game, was harassed by the Mountaineer guards and was held to just eight points on 3-14 from the field.

“Just wanted him to shoot the ball over top of us,” said Huggins. We got pretty good length. I mean, we started out with Jermaine (Haley) on him. Jermaine is six-seven and fairly long. We had a lot of different guys on him. But, just make him score over us.”

The duo of Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver has made their presence felt in the early part of the season but another duo that has been forming as of late is guards Deuce McBride and Brandon Knapper. In what has been a struggle to find consistency within the offense, McBride and Knapper continued to make big shots and were the only two Mountaineers to make a field goal in the second half.

An intentional foul by Kevin McCullar out of frustration, though the intent was not malicious, subsequently led to Gabe Osabuohien bouncing his head off the floor. Gabe would walk off on his own accord and later came back into the game. Sean McNeil hit the pair of free throws to push the West Virginia lead to 12.

Avery Benson capped off a mini 8-2 run with a three to get the Red Raider back within six.

West Virginia has struggled from the free-throw line this season but went 5-5 at the charity stripe giving the Mountaineers a 9-0 run and extending the lead to 15 putting the game away and despite Texas Tech fouling in the final minutes to try to get back within striking distance, West Virginia went 5-6 from the free-throw line holding onto a double-digit advantage and the 66-54 win.

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday at 9:00 est against TCU inside the WVU Coliseum on ESPNU.