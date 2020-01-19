No. 2 Baylor drops Mountaineers on Saturday night

The West Virginia women’s basketball team dropped their second straight loss on Saturday night against Baylor, 91-51.

The No. 2 Bears (14-1; 3-0 Big 12) went on a number of streaks throughout the game that paved the way to victory on the night while totaling a whopping 91 points.

Baylor came out firing while running away with a 10-1 lead four minutes into the opening quarter, led by a pair of threes off the fingers of Juicy Landrum and Te’a Cooper.

Kysre Gondrezick cut into the deficit with a pair of three pointers through the next few minutes of the quarter before the Bears went on a 6-1 run to end the quarter behind a Nalyssa Smith jumper with a little over a minute remaining before the second quarter.

Following a pair of Bear layups to begin the second, Tynice Martin nailed a three to cut the deficit to an ugly 15 points, 11-26.

Baylor extended their lead even further near the end of the opening half on a Moon Ursin three pointer to mark the lead at 37-14. Kysre Gondrezick then dribbled in for a layup to end the half at 42-17.

After a fast six points to begin the half by Baylor, Madisen Smith nailed a three before dribbling in for a layup.

The Bears then stretched it even further a few minutes later into the third as Nalyssa Smith hit a jumper with eight minutes remaining to extend the lead to over 30 points, 48-17.

Moon Ursin sank a jumper to lead off a 16-4 run through the next three minutes of action which was headlined by a Landrum three and an Ursin jumper. Esmary Martinez nailed a three before another Baylor 10-2 run to end the quarter.

The No. 17 Mountaineers (13-3; 3-2 Big 12) attempted to claw back into it throughout the fourth including a Smith and Gondrezick pair of threes early in the quarter.

Smith made it a 30-point game on a jumper with three minutes remaining in regulation before Baylor went on another seven-point run to end the game and notch the final score at 51-91.

Gondrezick led all Mountaineer scorers on the night with 15 points which was followed by Smith’s 12 points for the only West Virginia shooters to reach double digits.

West Virginia will now come back home to face off against Oklahoma State on January 22 at 7 p.m. which can be viewed on Mountaineer TV.