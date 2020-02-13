No. 3 Jayhawks Comeback and Beat No. 14 Mountaineers

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-6, 6-5) led the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1) for 29:34 seconds but the Jayhawks walk away from the WVU Coliseum with a 58-49 victory marking the second time in three years Kansas has won in Morgantown.

West Virginia ran a little high-low action to start the night with the games first bucket with Derek Culver feeding it down low to Jermaine Haley for the reverse layup.

Kansas took the lead after Udoka Azubuike got the Jayhawks on the board with an offensive put back and Christian Braun drove the lane for the easy two.

Emmitt Matthews Jr ignited a quick 7-0 spurt on a strong take to the basket and finishing the old fashioned three-point play and an emphatic dunk by Oscar Tshiebwe, along with a pair of free throws, capped off the run.

Miles “Deuce” McBride ended a three and a half minute drought without a field goal with a three from the top of the key and on the following possession, Culver hit a jump hook in the paint to take a 20-14 lead before Kansas head coach Bill Self called a timeout midway through the first half.

Kansas got back within one but West Virginia’s Chase Harler buried a three off the leftwing to give the Mountaineers a four-point lead and built a nine-point lead with a minute remaining in the half but a pair of turnovers got the Jayhawks within six at the break..

The Jayhawks quickly tied the game coming out of the half but a jumper from Culver and Jordan McCabe behind the free throw line and another offensive put back by Tshiebwe regained the Mountaineers six-point advantage.

The Mountaineers stretched the lead to nine following a three from McCabe and Deuce picked his spot as the shot clock was winding down just left of the key, got to it and drilled it for to grab the 41-32 lead with 13:31 remaining.

Kansas got back within three after Devin Dotson drove down the lane and kicked out to a wide-open Isaiah Moss for three, then a second chance opportunity led to an Azubuike dunk to get Kansas within one with 7:14 to play.

The Jayhawks grabbed their first lead since early in the first half with a pair of free throws from Moss then followed it with a three as the senior guard gave Kansas a five-point lead with 4:32 remaining in the game.

The Mountaineers tuned it over four times in two minutes as Kansas built a seven-point lead and went to hold on 58-49.

West Virginia is back in action on Saturday as they travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears at 4:00 pm on ESPN+.