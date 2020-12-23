No. 3 Kansas Dominates No. 7 West Virginia on Hot Shooting Night

West Virginia lost their first game in Big 12 Conference play on the road Tuesday night with a 79-65 loss to No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers got the scoring underway just seven seconds into the game off of a Derek Culver layup. Kansas quickly responded by going inside to big man David McCormack and then the Jayhawks nailed three straight threes, including two from Christian Braun. The Jayhawks went on a 13-2 run which forced West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins to call a timeout.

The Mountaineers responded and in particular, guard Sean McNeil. He drained four straight threes and made his first five shots from the field, recording 12 of the first 18 points for West Virginia.

Kansas did a terrific job of finding open shooters and knocking down wide-open shots, especially from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks hit six of their first eleven three-point attempts and you can attribute that to the Mountaineers giving their man too much space and cluttering the middle too much.

Kansas extended their lead out to 35-28 while McNeil was getting some rest on the bench, but the Mountaineers stormed back and went on an 8-0 run to end the half and take the lead, 36-35. McNeil had two more threes after being reinserted, one of which came with just five seconds left that he banked in from deep on an awkward-looking shot. The story of the first half for the Mountaineers? Sean McNeil could not miss. He led all scorers with 20 points and went a perfect 7/7 from the floor and 6/6 from deep.

Miles McBride hit a mid-range jumper to begin the 2nd half, but on the other end, West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe committed a really bad foul on Christian Braun behind the three-point line. Braun hit two of the three free throws to cut the lead to one.

Kansas remained red hot from deep hitting at a 50% clip and going on an 11-0 run over four minutes to go up 60-47. Christian Braun could not miss in the 2nd half from three and continued to keep the Jayhawks socially distanced from the Mountaineers.

Surprisingly, West Virginia had a tough time on the boards and was even outrebounded 39-37. The Mountaineers also allowed 18 offensive rebounds, many of which led to made three-point field goals.

West Virginia's next game is TBD as they try to find a replacement for Buffalo. The Bulls had to opt-out of the game due to COVID-19 issues within their program. For now, it's time for Huggins and his crew to get back to the drawing board and figure out how to get back on track.

