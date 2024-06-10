Mountaineers Now

Noah Farrakhan Transfers to Hampton

The former Mountaineer guard has found a new home.

Schuyler Callihan

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Noah Farrakhan has landed at a new school once again. After spending just one year at West Virginia, the veteran guard will finish out his collegiate career at Hampton, he announced on Instagram.

Farrakhan began his career at East Carolina before transferring to Eastern Michigan where developed into a premier scorer in the MAC. He had to sit out a portion of this season due to the old transfer rules, which were uplifted in December. in 23 games (five starts) with the Mountaineers, Farrakhan averaged 7.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

His best performance as a Mountaineer came in the Legends of Basketball Showcase against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Cleveland. He notched 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Schuyler Callihan

