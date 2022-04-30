Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Signs LOI

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is officially a Mountaineer (again)

On Saturday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announced redshirt senior forward has signed his letter of intent to play for the Mountaineers. Emmitt announced his recommitment to the basketball program Friday afternoon. 

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Matthews left WVU following the 2020-21 season after three seasons with the men's basketball program, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for his career. In his final year in Morgantown, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game before transferring to his home state of Washington, joining the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game.

