OFFICIAL: Harris and Davis Sign LOI

On Thursday, the West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball program received letters of intent (LOI) from commits Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis on the first day of the November early-signing period that continues through next Wednesday.

Davis (6'3" 190-lb), a native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, attends high school at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Davis averaged 20.8 points, on 69% shooting from the field, and 4.7 rebounds per game, guiding Teays Valley Christian to a 19-9 record while competing nationally. Additionally, he previously competed for the Canadian Under-16 National Team and helped it capture a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. The guard also competed for Nike's UPlay club team.

"Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by the university. "He's a very efficient penetrator with the ball."

Harris (6'7", 210-lbs) averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds. 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, leading Richmond Heights to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals. The forward from Cleveland, Ohio, posted 16 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinals and earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV First Team.

As a sophomore, Harris helped the Spartans to the regional finals before the OHSAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. He originally started his prep career at Canton GlenOak High.

"Josiah is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots," said Huggins.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly