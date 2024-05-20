Official: Javon Small Signs with West Virginia
Monday evening, West Virginia announced that Oklahoma State transfer guard has officially signed with the Mountaineers.
Small committed to WVU on the 1st of May, but didn't make it on to campus until this week to see everything up close and in person and sign on the dotted line.
In 31 games this past season for the Cowboys, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three-point land. He led the team in scoring and assists while finishing fourth in the Big 12 in free throw percentage (86.6%) and in the top 10 in defensive rebounds (4.3).
The South Bend, Indiana native began his career at East Carolina, spending two seasons there. He saw limited action as true freshman - just nine minutes per game - but blossomed into a high-caliber player in year two with the Pirates, averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists per game.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU PORTAL ADDITIONS
G Tucker DeVries (Drake)
G Sencire Harris (Illinois)
G Javon Small (Oklahoma State)
F Amani Hansberry (Illinois)
F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago)
C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State)
WVU PORTAL LOSSES
G Jeremiah Bembry
G Noah Farrakhan
G Kobe Johnson
G Kerr Kriisa
G Seth Wilson (Akron)
F Josiah Harris (Akron)
F Pat Suemnick (DePaul)
C Ali Ragab
