Official: Jayden Stone Signs with West Virginia
Just one day after announcing his commitment to West Virginia, Detroit Mercy guard transfer Jayden Stone officially signed with the program.
"Jayden brings us great versatility and can play a variety of positions," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said in the press release. "We love the way he can shoot the ball along with his ability to handle and facilitate."
Stone began his collegiate career at Grand Canyon, where he spent two years in a reserve role averaging roughly 10 minutes of action per game. Over the last two years at Detroit Mercy, he's developed into one of the nation's top scorers, averaging 20.2 points per game this past season which ranked 22nd in the country. In addition to his high-level scoring, Stone averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 42% from the floor and 31% from three.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
