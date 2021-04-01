Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
OFFICIAL: Jordan McCabe Lands With New School

Former Mountaineer finds a new home.
Former West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe has made his transfer official by choosing UNLV, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Just two days after falling to Syracuse in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, West Virginia junior guard Jordan McCabe entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. 

At the tail end of his freshman season in 2018-19, McCabe was a big part of the team's strong finish after what had been a very disappointing season. He averaged nearly 15 points per game down the stretch but saw his minutes diminish in each of the last two years with Miles McBride taking over in the starting lineup.

McCabe shot just 21% from beyond the arc this season and averaged just 2.2 points 1.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 11 minutes per contest.

