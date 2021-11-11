OFFICIAL: Suemnick Signs with WVU

On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of transfer Patrick Suemnick and will be available for the 2022-23 season.

“Pat is a mobile big man and a tough defender with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor,” said Huggins in a release by the university.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Suemnick averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games for Robert Morris a year ago.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, playing for coach John Clancy.

As a senior at Denmark High School, Suemnick averaged 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior. He helped the Vikings to a record of 22-5 and the state tournament semifinals and earned all-state honors

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly