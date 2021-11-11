Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    OFFICIAL: Suemnick Signs with WVU

    West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announces the signing of Patrick Suemnick
    On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of transfer Patrick Suemnick and will be available for the 2022-23 season.

    “Pat is a mobile big man and a tough defender with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor,” said Huggins in a release by the university. 

    Denmark High School's Patrick Suemnick (33) shoots the ball against Waupun High School in a Division 3 boys basketball state semifinal on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

    Suemnick averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games for Robert Morris a year ago. 

    The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, playing for coach John Clancy.

    As a senior at Denmark High School, Suemnick averaged 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a senior. He helped the Vikings to a record of 22-5 and the state tournament semifinals and earned all-state honors

    OFFICIAL: Suemnick Signs with WVU

