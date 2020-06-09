MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: Taj Thweatt & Isaiah Cottrell Enroll at WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Monday, the West Virginia basketball program officially welcomed two new members in Taj Thweatt of Wildwood, New Jersey and Isaiah Cottrell of Las Vegas, NV as they have enrolled into the university.

At 6’6” 200 lbs, Thweatt brings great length and can rebound the ball very well from the wing. He also can fill it up from deep, but really makes his presence driving the baseline. Defensively, Thweatt can be a headache for some teams. He applies smothering on-ball pressure and rarely lets his man drive the ball down the lane on him.

Isaiah Cottrell (6'9", 215 lbs) is a guy who can and will dominate the boards. He is an athletic big that can stretch the floor and has a pretty solid mid-range game. He'll have to continue to work at it, but can also step out and shoot the three-ball at times as well. With Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe taking up the bulk of the playing time, it may take a little while for Cottrell to make a huge impact, but in the meantime, he'll provide a huge boost off the bench.

What kind of impact do you think Taj Thweatt and Isaiah Cottrell will have in their first season at West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

