    • November 19, 2021
    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Elon

    Tonight's starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Phoenix are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

