OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Florida

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

The West Virginia Mountaineers look to extend their winning streak to three games this afternoon as they host the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for today's game!

Jordan McCabe

Miles McBride

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Derek Culver

The Mountaineers and Gators are set to tip at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN.

