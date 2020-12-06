OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Georgetown

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to get back in the win column today as they face former Big East rival, Georgetown. The Hoyas are coming off a 78-71 loss to Navy and carry a 1-1 record coming into Sunday's action.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Hoyas are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1.

