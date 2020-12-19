OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Iowa State

The starting lineup is set for the Mountaineers!

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) are getting set to open Big 12 Conference play tonight inside the WVU Coliseum against Iowa State (1-3). In their last time out, the Mountaineers dominated No. 19 Richmond, while Iowa State lost by nine at home to Kansas State.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers and Cyclones are set to tip at 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

